Kiefer Hosts Advanced Shooter Training For Local Law Enforcement
KIEFER, Oklahoma - Officers from Kiefer, Sapulpa and other law enforcement from around green country braved cold temperatures to work with some of the world's most elite fighters and trainers on Saturday.
Their goal is to prepare law enforcement for any type of shooting scenario they may come across.
"Kris "Tanto" Paronto and Dave "Boon" Benton they survived 13 hours fighting against an onslaught of terrorist in Benghazi, Larry Stevenson he is an absolute battle proven police officer," said Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara. "These guys are battle proven they know the tactics to keep themselves alive and to protect the people they are there to protect."
The three-day training prepares law enforcement for all different types of active shooter incidents.
"They are living proof that you never know what can happen and you can battle through anything," said O’Mara.
It also helps Police get more confident with the tools they carry every day.
"You know what I've got to get in there and help, I've got to get in there I'm confident in myself I'm confident in what I can do I'm confident in my systems and I need to save lives," said Kris Paronto.
The practice helps mentally and physically, prepare an Officer. It's invaluable training, that Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara says gives Police an upper hand in dangerous situations.
"If those couple of seconds are gonna save an extra shot from that shooter to come out towards one of my kids then I'm willing to be out here and brave the cold and do whatever it takes to gain that edge," said O’Mara.
And that edge can mean the difference between life and death when seconds count and lives are on the line.
"Bad guys don't tell you when they are going to shoot most of the time they don't they don't' come in 99% of the time they just show up," said Paronto.
Paronto and Benton were portrayed in the 2016 film "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi".Paronto is also the founder of the 14th Hour Foundation, created to help first responders, military contractor personnel and veterans in need. The charitable foundation provides Honor Grants to recipients when times of need arise.