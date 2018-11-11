Chilly Veterans Day Sunday, But Monday Snow On The Way!
Chilly weather is sticking around for our Veterans Day Sunday as we honor those who have served our country.
Cloud cover is thickening back up across Green Country as we return to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon with a light southeast breeze. Keep a jacket handy as you head to any Sunday Veterans Day celebrations! And a sincere thank you to all our incredible veterans who have served our country.
The weather will turn quite a bit messier on Monday as winter weather appears likely across eastern Oklahoma! Light rain will initially develop overnight into very early Monday morning across northeastern Oklahoma. As another surge of cold air arrives and that cold air deepens, we’ll see that rain transition to a rain/snow mix and then primarily snow during the morning hours of Monday across northeastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro. This will cause some problems for any Veterans Day parades scheduled on Monday.
The snow transition line will continue to shove further into parts of southeastern Oklahoma by Monday afternoon, with some pockets of light snow continuing around Tulsa during the afternoon hours. Drier air will eventually help shove the precipitation out of Green Country by Monday evening. If you click through the graphics at the top of my blog, you can see a breakdown of the approximate winter weather timing across the area!
So how much snow will we see? Right now, snow accumulations look to be heaviest near and just to the northwest of Tulsa, where an average of 1” to 2” will be possible. The rest of Green Country could see anywhere from a dusting to perhaps 1” of snow, although there could be a few localized heavier snow bands that drop higher totals in a few spots east and southeast of Tulsa. Road temperatures are still relatively warm right now, which should keep most of the snow accumulation confined to grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Nonetheless, some slick roads may develop, especially if temperatures drop below freezing quicker than expected, so be prepared to spend extra time on your Monday commute!
After the snow clears out late Monday, we’ll get another blast of some frigid conditions with lows in the teens to lower 20s both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s on Tuesday and will still only reach the 40s on Wednesday. But after that, things look to moderate more noticeably as highs return to the upper 50s by the end of this week!
Have a wonderful Veterans Day, Green Country! And once again, thank you sincerely to all those who have served our country. With winter weather likely on Monday, be sure to keep the News On 6 app handy for the latest updates. And also be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!