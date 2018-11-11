So how much snow will we see? Right now, snow accumulations look to be heaviest near and just to the northwest of Tulsa, where an average of 1” to 2” will be possible. The rest of Green Country could see anywhere from a dusting to perhaps 1” of snow, although there could be a few localized heavier snow bands that drop higher totals in a few spots east and southeast of Tulsa. Road temperatures are still relatively warm right now, which should keep most of the snow accumulation confined to grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Nonetheless, some slick roads may develop, especially if temperatures drop below freezing quicker than expected, so be prepared to spend extra time on your Monday commute!