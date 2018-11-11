Tulsa VFW Marks 100 Years Since The End Of WWI With Ceremony
TULSA, Oklahoma - People across Green Country are honoring veterans. Tulsa's historic VFW postmarked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I Sunday morning.
WWI ended in 1918 and ever since, every year, what was known as "Armistice Day" now Veteran's Day marked that ending.
“When I was a kid on Veterans Day, all the guys in the parade were in their 70's and 80's, marching along, many on crutches. the war took a terrible toll,” said VFW Chaplain Caldwell O’Keefe.
On Monday, Tulsa will have a parade and the veterans of all the wars since will be honored.
“While America really is in a constant state of war, if you will, the result of that is the freedom that we have,” said Marine Corps Veteran Col. Weydan Flax.
Tulsa's VFW Post 577 wants to make sure people remember not just WWI but all of them. To make sure the next generation remembers the sacrifices made long ago and far away.
“You hear that term, don't forget and that's why we do this, so we don't forget,” said Flax.