Police Arrest Tulsa Man Who Fired Gun At Relative
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrested a man after officers say he fired a gun at a relative Sunday evening.
He is identified as 27-year-old Deontay Marsalis.
Just after 6:40 p.m. officers responded to a shot fired at a home in the 13300 block of East 33rd Street.
Police say the victim told them, Marsalis pointed a gun at him, then fired a shot into a wall while demanding the victim drive him to the Red Fox Apartments in the 8100 block of East 16th Street.
Officers arrested Marsalis at the Red Fox Apartments without incident. The gun was recovered in a bedroom underneath a mattress.
The victim was not injured.
Deontay Marsalis was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.