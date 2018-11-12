Tulsa Man Sent To Hospital After Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police officers are investigating a shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot near 71st and Mingo. Police said the victim is in the hospital right now.
Officers said the victim was found in a car in the Candlewood Suites parking lot with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, but they don't know how long he had been there before he was found. Tulsa police said a man taking trash out to the dumpster called 911 when he saw the victim slumped over in a car.
They say officers on scene are having a hard time piecing together what happened with no witnesses. They said at first, they thought it might've been a suicide but then they found a bullet hole in the center of the windshield and a casing was found outside the car.
Police have not released where the victim was shot but they say he is in the hospital at this time. Right now, officers are looking for video from nearby businesses and trying to find someone who may have heard or saw something. A woman at a nearby apartment complex said she thinks she heard the gunshot, but thought it was just a noise from the nearby Home Depot store.
"I just heard a band like plywood was dropped over there at Home Depot and then woke up from a nap. [I] went to see if it was still snowing outside and seen all these police out here," said Taylor Gipson.
Police said they don't have a motive or a suspect description at this time so if you know anything that could help officers solve this case, call Crime Stoppers.