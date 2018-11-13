Warming Centers Are Opening Around Tulsa As Temperatures Drop
TULSA, Oklahoma - As freezing temperatures continue to sweep across Green Country, warming centers are opening their doors as first responders ask people to limit their time out in the cold.
EMSA says the cold affects young kids and the elderly quicker, and for those who are unable to get inside on cold nights, warming centers are open – in fact, some never close.
“Hypothermia can set in in as little as 30 minutes around here,” said EMSA paramedic supervisor Nick Coffman.
Coffman says the best way to protect yourself from the cold this winter is to wear layers. He also says it’s important to drink water.
“We don’t think of the importance of drinking water in the winter time like we do the summer, but with wearing layers and things like that, and increasing sweat, and also the wind still pulls moisture out of your body,” he said.
If you’re unable to get out of the cold, there are several warming stations throughout Tulsa, including John 3:16 Mission, the Equality Center, Tulsa County Social Services, and the Salvation Army. Some are even open 24 hours per day.
“We’re very concerned, mostly for families with children and those that are elderly, so we are chiefly concerned about them, but anyone in these kinds of extreme temperatures,” said Major Mark Howell with the Salvation Army.
“Try to limit your time out there,” said Coffman. “Keep all that exposed skin covered up so, you know that ears, nose, fingertips, toes, those are the ones that will go first.”
The Salvation Army is also looking for donations of linens, blankets, and coats.