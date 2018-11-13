Norman Community Helps To Reunite Stolen Dog With Owner
Employees and patrons of a Norman bar helped get a valuable stolen dog back to its rightful owner.
Sarah Bloxham left her car running and unlocked Saturday, Nov. 10, when she stepped into a South Oklahoma City restaurant to say hello to a friend.
Police say 40-year-old Phillip Ray stole Bloxham’s car, then drove to “Mooney’s” Bar in Norman.
It was there he realized the car was also carrying Bloxham’s dog Joble.
Ray left the dog in another unlocked car at the bar, before driving Bloxham’s car back to South Oklahoma City, where he was arrested outside a Walmart for shoplifting.
Mooney’s employees and patrons held on to Joble, until they were able to connect with Bloxham on social media.
“She’s a very large part of my life, my dog is,” said Bloxham.
Ray remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.