Broken Arrow Traffic Light Out At Highway 51 And Lynn Lane
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A traffic signal outage could cause some problems for drivers in a busy part of Broken Arrow.
The traffic light is out at Highway 51 and Lynn Lane (also known as North 9th Street), and police don't expect it to be fixed until Friday.
Police say the intersection has been converted to a 4-way stop for now. Drivers on Lynn Lane in both directions are being warned to expect delays.
Police advise you to take a different route.