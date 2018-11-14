News - Political
New State Senators Sworn Into Office
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The state senate swore in 12 returning members and 12 freshman members on Wednesday for the next legislative session.
Governor-elect Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor-elect Matt Pinnell attended the ceremony.
Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb welcomed the newly sworn-in lawmakers.
“Procedure can be learned, policy can be studied, but don’t forget about the people,” said Lamb.
Stitt says he expects the new senators will be on board with him in changing Oklahoma’s direction.