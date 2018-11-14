Green Country Med. Marijuana Grower Almost Ready For 1st Large Harvest
Sage Farms says it started growing marijuana within days of getting its license and a lot has changed in just two months.
What began as seeds are now 1,000 tall plants.
The hydroponic farmer has been growing vegetables for years and, when voters approved medical marijuana, he took a risk, doubling down on a different green.
“Without ever growing marijuana before, it’s going pretty good for the first time,” said Ben Neal. “We’re pleasantly surprised of how it’s gone.”
Ounce after ounce, all of this green will add up to 200 to 300 pounds of medical marijuana, with mixed levels of CBD and THC.
“They still have a couple of weeks left to fatten up,” said Neal. “The buds are starting to form.”
On the other side of his farm, a new greenhouse will be up and running in a couple of weeks.
He says lighting is the key. He uses LEDs and nutrients to grow 460 plants in a bucket system.
Neal says the work is a full-time investment, but “we don’t know what the price is going to be.”
He created okcannabismarket.com, which he calls the e-bay of weed. It’s a website for all growers and processors to auction their products to buyers across the state.
“It’s simple supply and demand,” Neal said. “Luckily, we’re seeing every week that there’s more and more people getting their patient license, and then, once these dispensaries start having product on the shelf, then I think there will be even more people motivated to get their license.”
He’s expecting prices to start at $3,500 per pound, turning this green into a cash crop.
“We’re looking for a good Thanksgiving harvest and, hopefully, that means a good Christmas,” he said.
One of the biggest concerns for all growers is security. Sage Farms says it has a security gate, armed guards, and plenty of security cameras.