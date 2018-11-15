Death Toll At 56 In California's Camp Fire
SACRAMENTO, California - Authorities searching through the blackened aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire Wednesday released the names of some 130 people who are unaccounted, including many in their 80s and 90s, and dozens more could still be unaccounted for. Officials in Northern California said Tuesday that search crews had found six more bodies, bringing the death toll from the so-called Camp Fire to 56 and the statewide total to 59.
As the names of the missing were made public, additional crews joined the search. "We want to be able to cover as much ground as quickly as we possibly can," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. "This is a very difficult task."
A sheriff's department spokeswoman, Megan McMann, acknowledged that the list of the missing was incomplete. She said detectives were concerned about being overwhelmed with calls from relatives if the entire list were released.
A new lawsuit blames the fire on a major utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, for allegedly failing to inspect and properly maintain its power lines. In a statement, PG&E said customer safety was its "highest priority" and it's focusing on helping first responders.
Five hundred miles south, firefighters have made progress battling the "Woolsey Fire." Some neighborhoods were reopened, and residents were able to see if their home survived.
Firefighters are battling three major wildfires in California. Here's a breakdown by the numbers as of Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire and local officials:
Camp Fire
Location: Butte County
138,000 acres burned
35 percent contained
56 fatalities confirmed
10,321 structures destroyed (including homes)
Woolsey Fire
Location: Los Angeles County, Ventura County
98,362 acres burned
52 percent contained
3 fatalities confirmed
435 structures destroyed, 57,000 in danger
Hill Fire
Location: Ventura County
4,531 acres burned
96 percent contained