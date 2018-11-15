Service Saturday For Sedan, Kansas Soldier Who Died At Fort Hood
SEDAN, Kansas - A soldier from Sedan, Kansas who died in Texas returns home for the final time Thursday.
PFC Jacob Casebolt’s body is expected to arrive at Tulsa International Airport Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Patriot Guard will then provide an an escort from Tulsa to Sedan.
Casebolt had recently returned from a year-long deployment in South Korea. He is a 2016 graduate of Sedan High School. KGGF Radio in Coffeyville, Kansas said Casebolt died at Fort Hood, Texas on Thursday, November 8th when Humvee, in which he was a passenger, rolled over at Fort Hood.
PFC Casebolt was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sedan High School's Auditorium. Casebolt will be buried with full military honors at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, Kansas.