News
Warner Teen Injured In Muskogee County SUV Crash
Thursday, November 15th 2018, 2:34 AM CST
Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate what caused a SUV to crash late Wednesday, sending a 16-year-old Warner boy to a Tulsa hospital.
In their report, troopers said the teen was westbound on 133rd Street in Muskogee County when his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the road, hit a ditch and a fence, before rolling over. The OHP says the teen, who was not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the SUV.
The crash, northeast of Warner happened just before 10:40 p.m.
Troopers said the teen was flown to the Tulsa hospital in critical condition.