Bartlesville's Paths To Independence Fundraiser This Saturday
Thursday, November 15th 2018, 3:12 AM CST

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The Paths to Independence School in Bartlesville for students with autism is hosting it's annual fundraiser Saturday, November 17th.
News On 6's Julia Benbrook will use her dance background to serve as a judge for the Bartlesville Dancing with the Stars event.
You can still buy tickets or vote for your favorite dancers. All proceeds go to the school that provides educational support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders.
The fundraiser is being held at Bartlesville's Hilton Garden Inn and starts at 6:30 p.m.