Warming Trend Returns To Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - After several days of winter-like weather, a significant thaw finally returns to eastern Oklahoma for our Thursday!
Once again plan on plenty of sunshine, but unlike the past few sunny afternoons we will warm up much more quickly today. A return to a south-southwest breeze will be a major help for us, pushing our Thursday afternoon highs into the upper 50s!
A fairly weak front looks to arrive Friday morning, and behind that front we may have some nagging cloud cover to start Friday. But we expect that to quickly clear during the day, and once again a return to a south breeze should push us back towards the 60 degree mark Friday afternoon! Conditions are looking chilly but good for high school football games Friday night.
Clouds will be on the increase on Saturday as our next cold front approaches. Out ahead of that front we expect one more seasonable day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 Saturday afternoon. That cold front will be surging in late in the day Saturday, with temperatures potentially falling off quickly by late Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, it’ll be back to dreary and cold weather Sunday behind that cold front. Some light rain or a very brief light wintry mix will be possible Sunday morning, with cloud cover holding tough all day Sunday and temperatures stuck in the 30s with a gusty north wind. Plan for a cold, damp, and breezy day for the Route 66 Marathon!
This next taste of winter looks to be, hopefully, short-lived. We should recover to the lower 50s on Monday, with highs back near the mid to upper 50s by the middle of the week. As of now, travel conditions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday are looking pretty good in and around Oklahoma! There is still the potential for rain around Thanksgiving Thursday, so we’ll keep you updated as the forecast becomes more clear.
