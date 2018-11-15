Fifth Suspect Arrested In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Officers have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Tulsa bar. Investigators said Eddie Veal is one of seven total suspects involved in the fight outside Torchy's Briar Patch Bar on June 3.
Officers say Tyrone Mitchell died from a gunshot to his leg. Another man survived a gunshot to the head. Veal is in the Tulsa County Jail.
Mark Alexander, Kevin Fields, Leon Harris, Dwayne Arceneaux, Troy Stinnett and Kenneth Walters are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery and gang-related offense in the case.
Stinnett is also charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Veal also faces a charge of possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.
Veal is a Fort Worth, Texas resident, according to the jail website.