Crime
Woman Shot In Leg At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police find woman who is shot in the lower leg at a Tulsa apartment complex early Friday after responding to a report of shots fired.
Just before 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the Pheasant Run Apartments in 1900 block of East 73rd Street. While there, police got a 911 call from a gunshot victim.
EMSA took the victim to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
Police found multiple shell casings in the courtyard area of the complex and learned the suspect(s) may have left in a silver vehicle and a truck.