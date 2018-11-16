Sport
2018 Oklahoma High School Football Championship Series
TULSA - News on 6 is once again broadcasting and live streaming football championships from the state’s three largest classes, 6A-I, 6A-II and 5A.
The games will be broadcast on News on 6, KQCW, and News on 6 Now. They will also be live streamed on Newson6.com and our app.
The 6A-I championship will be held on Friday, November 30th at 7pm in Tulsa. The date, time, and location has not been determined yet for the 6A-II and 5A championships. Look for specific game and channel information as soon as the teams are set.