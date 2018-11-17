News
Police End Standoff With Woman In Middle Of Tulsa Road
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police brought a standoff near Pine and Sheridan safely to an end Friday night.
They say a woman in an SUV was stopped in the middle of the road on Sheridan on Friday and refused to speak with police, even covering the windows with clothing and blankets.
Eventually, police say, they broke her windows and used pepper balls in an attempt to get her to exit the vehicle.
“Any situation like this we have to treat as an unknown threat,” said Corporal Alex Peiffer. “We don’t know what’s going on inside the car. We don’t know the reason. We don’t know if it’s a broke-down motorist. We don’t know what it could be, so we have to treat it like it’s a possible threat as well.”