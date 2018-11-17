Broken Arrow Police Officer Involved In Shooting
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting on 81st St. between Aspen and Elm.
BAPD says police were responding to a domestic violence call when the made contact with the suspect. Officers say the suspect came outside yelling at officers to shoot him and at one point threw at least 10 kitchen knives at them.
"Suspect was then engaged with pepper ball rounds they proved to be ineffective because the suspect continued the threat. Finally, after disobeying several commands the suspect advanced towards officers telling them that they would have to use deadly force," said BAPD Officer James Koch.
The suspect was shot once in the abdomen. Officers gave first aid to the suspect until EMS arrived. He was transported to a Tulsa area hospital, his condition is not known at this time. No officers were injured.
This is a developing story...