Tulsa Public Schools Reimagining Education With "Beyond Tulsa" Project
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools wants to change the way education looks for high school students.
The "Beyond Tulsa" project features teams of students, teachers and school leaders who are reimagining the high school experience.
On Saturday, the teams came together at the Gilcrease Museum for a monthly meeting to talk about how to implement new ways of teaching and learning.
"They're not really reinventing high school, they're inventing high school for the first time, the way it always should have been," said Andrea Castaneda of TPS.
McLain, Webster, and Hale High schools, as well as Tulsa Learning Academy, are serving as pilot sites for the project. Some of the plans being discussed could be rolled out as early as next year.