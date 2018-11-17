Oklahoma's Offense Outlasts Kansas' 55-40 In Norman
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Kyler Murray didn't do a thing to hurt his Heisman chances, but even in a loss, Kansas' Pooka Williams Jr., was the star in a 55-40 Oklahoma win from Norman.
The Jayhawks' freshman ran the ball 15 times for two touchdowns and 252 yards. The only problem was that Oklahoma QB1 Murray and fellow freshman running back phenom Kennedy Brooks combined for 453 yards.
It was a long night in freezing cold for both defenses.
Oklahoma improved to 9-1 on the season and will play West Virginia Friday night for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Sooners could be playing for an opportunity to play Texas again. The Longhorns are the only team to have beaten Lincoln Riley's team this season, 48-45, at the Cotton Bowl in October.
The Sooners defense was just as good tonight as it was then, giving up 524 total yards to the Jayhawks and 40 points. Only Rutgers, who is 1-10 on the season, allowed Kansas more yards and points this season.
However, as it has most every week, Oklahoma stayed resilient, keeping the Jayhawks, under outgoing coach David Beaty, at arm's length.
Kansas jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Williams sprinted 23 yards to the end zone. Murray knotted it up at 7-7. Eventually, the two teams would trade scores before Oklahoma earned some separation at the half, 21-10.
A blocked punt early in the fourth quarter was returned for a score by Curtis Bolton to give the Sooners a 48-24 lead, but even then the Jayhawks wouldn't go away, scoring twice more to keep the game within two possessions.
Murray finished the night 21 of 32 for 272 yards and two scores, and Brooks ran the ball for 171 yards on 25 carries. Trey Sermon was hurt earlier in the game, leaving Brooks as the team's only remaining healthy scholarship running back.