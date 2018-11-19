A Mostly Pleasant Week Ahead
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. These are days with upper level systems brushing the central and southern plains in some form or fashion.
What does this mean for our sensible weather during the upcoming week, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday? At this point, not much regarding precipitation chances for the first part of the week. The first wave will brush the state today and basically clear-out the clouds bringing pleasant sunny weather back to the state with highs in the lower to mid-50s after starting this morning in the upper 20s.
Tuesday a surface boundary will move across the state with north winds and a surface ridge of high pressure building across northeastern OK. This will start us in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny weather will be expected.
Wednesday the next upper level wave will be approaching from the northwest, but the low-level moisture will be shunted to our south and east. We’ll see slightly increasing winds and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with generally pleasant weather.
Thanksgiving Day should feature morning lows in the in the mid-30s with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with increasing clouds by late afternoon and evening as the next upper level wave quickly approaches from the northwest. Moisture will attempt to move back across eastern OK but will more than likely be shunted slightly east bringing a chance for a few showers into Eastern OK Friday morning with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-50s or even lower 60s.
The EURO is more robust with the moisture return and would offer a higher chance for Friday rain. At this point, we’ll stay on the low side with pops.
This weekend may get interesting as the next strong system nears the state by the weekend that could brush northeastern OK into the Missouri Valley region with cold air and a chance for snow Sunday evening into Monday morning to our northeast. While this is at the end of the forecast cycle, we do have enough run to run consistency in the data to include the chance for some showers in the forecast package this morning for Sunday. The deeper, colder air may remain to our northeast.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day.
Alan Crone
KOTV