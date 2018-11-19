News
John 3:16 Providing Thanksgiving Dinners To Families In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - Volunteers are helping to make sure families have a happy Thanksgiving.
John 3:16 Mission is handing out turkey baskets for people in need.
Businesses, churches, and people across the area donated the food.
Organizers plan to give out about 4,000 Thanksgiving dinners to families who wouldn’t otherwise have one.
“I think it’s a blessing to so many, so many people who are, you know, just in need and need a little help,” said volunteer Debra Carter.
The turkey distribution started Monday and will continue through Wednesday.