Crime
U.S. Marshals Search For Oklahoma Chase Suspect
Monday, November 19th 2018, 5:21 PM CST
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find Eric Whitney. He's wanted for leading South Coffeyville police on a chase and nearly running over one of their officers.
Police said Whitney sped off after they stopped him for an expired tag, but he had an active warrant and no license. Police said Whitney plowed through yards and over sidewalks until he disabled his truck on a railroad track then got away on foot.
If you know where to find Whitney, call 1-866-4-WANTED.