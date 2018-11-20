Tulsa Zoo Offers $1 Admission Plus Plus Toy Drive
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wednesday, November 21st, you can visit the Tulsa Zoo for just $1.
While visiting zoo, they ask you to donate a toy to the Marine Toys for Tots collection drive.
“We are inviting everyone in our community by offering zoo admission for $1,” said Patrick Weisz, director of guest services at the Tulsa Zoo.
He says the Tulsa Zoo is accepting all new toys with the only exception being realistic-looking toy weapons.
The Tulsa Zoo says toy donations are not required to qualify for the $1 admission, but the donation can mean the world to a child in need.
“The smallest gift can mean the world to a child in need. We are not requiring guests to bring a toy for donation, to make this dollar day open for as many people as possible,” Patrick Weisz said.
The Tulsa Zoo is located in Mohawk Park and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.