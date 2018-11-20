Don't Feed Your Pets Thanksgiving Dinner, Humane Society Warns
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Humane Society of Tulsa is urging pet owners to keep an extra close eye on your dogs and cats when you sit down for your Thanksgiving feast. With that yummy Thanksgiving dinner right around the corner, the humane society is warning pet parents that just because you partake in the holiday feast, doesn't mean your pet should.
The Humane Society of Tulsa cautions pet parents: don't let those puppy dog eyes sucker you into giving your pet more table scraps than normal.
"Your pet probably shouldn't have that same Thanksgiving meal," said Humane Society Executive Director Evan Fadam.
Fadam said things like turkey bones, sweets, and alcohol are strictly off-limits for pets.
"There are so many things we eat on Thanksgiving that are toxic for pets or dangerous for pets," Fadam said. "You wanna keep them out of the trash though and off the table."
Fadam said if you notice your dog is lethargic or physically sick, it's better to be safe than sorry and take them to the vet immediately. She said emergency vets will stay open through the holiday.