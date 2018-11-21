News
Tulsa Students Get Early Thanksgiving Meal
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kids in need received a special Thanksgiving celebration in Tulsa on Tuesday.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provided a holiday meal to students in the After-Opp program at Nathan Hale Junior High School.
The program is part of a new after-school initiative to give kids who are less fortunate a meal to enjoy before going home.
"This is just an awesome opportunity for the community to come together to serve these students who might not get served otherwise," said organizer Gabriel Masterson.
Masterson says the After-Opp program also gives students a safe place to explore new interests and learn new skills outside the classroom.
The program is offered only at a few Tulsa schools.