Happy Thanksgiving! Our weather will be good today for travel across the state other than some south gusty winds across central and western OK later this afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the lower 60s across eastern OK today with sunshine and a few clouds. Later this evening a shortwave will approach the state and bring a chance for showers across central and eastern OK later tonight into predawn Friday. The surface instability will be lacking. Severe weather will not occur. Only limited thunder will remain possible with this system that may produce some light amounts of precipitation, up to 0.20 to 0.40 in some locations. This system should be clearing the region by Friday morning to noon with improving conditions by afternoon from the west to east. Temps Friday will start in the 40s and end either in the upper 50s or lower 60s. If you have shopping plans later tonight into pre-dawn Friday, grab the rain gear.