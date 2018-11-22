Crime
Homeowner Fatally Shot By Suspected Burglar Near Tulsa
BERRYHILL, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office says a homeowner was fatally shot by a suspected burglar overnight.
Deputies said the homeowner confronted someone attempting to break into their truck near Berryhill, just outside Tulsa.
When he went outside to confront the suspect, the homeowner was shot.
Authorities said the victim died at the scene.
Officials said the victim's wife and three kids were inside during the incident.
Deputies have developed a suspect description and are now searching the area.