Crime
Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Suspected Burglar, Police Say
Thursday, November 22nd 2018, 10:26 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - One man is in the hospital and five others are in custody after Broken Arrow police say a homeowner shot a suspected burglar early Thursday morning. Police arrived at the home near North 31st St. and Kenosha around 4:45 a.m. after hearing shots in the area.
Officers administered aid to the man who had been shot before the Broken Arrow Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The homeowner is not in custody but is being questioned by police.