Crime
Tulsa Armed Robber Suspect Flees, Hits TPD Patrol Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - An armed robbery suspect is in custody after Tulsa police say he hit several vehicles during a chase including a TPD patrol unit. Officers spotted the suspect's car near 71st and Sheridan and tried to stop him when he sped off.
The chase led officers to a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood near 31st and Garnett where the suspect hit a TPD patrol unit in pursuit, sending the officer's car into another vehicle. In all, the suspect hit 6 vehicles during the chase before being arrested.
The officer involved in the crash is being treated for his injuries.