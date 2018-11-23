Tulsa Police On Patrol To Protect Holiday Shoppers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Operation Safe Shopper is in full effect right now as Tulsa police officers work 15-hour days patrolling the major shopping areas around 71st and Memorial. Officers will be on patrol every weekend until Christmas, to protect shoppers and their purchases.
"Our job out here is first, to be a deterrent and 2nd, if there are crimes out here, we will investigate them, and keep the patrol officers responding to emergencies," said TPD Officer Craig Heatherly.
County deputies work inside the mall and also provide stands that provide a bird's eye view.
"Sometimes they're manned, and they have a camera system on these, so we can monitor the parking lots if we have issues, like a hit and run or someone running through the parking lot, we can ID them through the camera system," said Cpl. Brian Collum.
Officers are also on bicycles which becomes critical as the traffic gets congested because they allow the officers to get where they need much more efficiently.
"If someone needs us on one parking lot of the mall or at Wal-Mart, it's a lot faster to use the bikes," said Cpl. Collum.
While police are watching out, they ask shoppers to do their part as well. The number one mistake people make year after year, is leaving items of value in their car.
"Even if they try to hide stuff. Burglars can see there's a GPS mount on the windshield and they know there's a GPS in the car because they didn't take it in with them, so they'll break the window and go digging through the car until they find the GPS," said Officer Heatherly.
Officers are also writing tickets to anyone parking illegally in a handicapped parking spot. That ticket will cost you $500.
Officers also advise you never give money to anyone who approaches you. Instead, give your money to reputable agencies who help people in need and they say, never give a stranger, a ride.