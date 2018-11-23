Sand Springs Business Owners Start "Shop Small Saturdays"
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Everyone knows you can get great deals on Black Friday, but in Sand Springs, if you shop local on Saturday and get one of the special bags, you can get deals at certain stores year-round.
Take a stroll down Main Street in Sand Springs and you will find loads of local businesses like Yellow House.
"I think people truly want to start shopping local again," said Lisa Miller of Yellow House Market & Boutique.
And down the street is Okie Girls, these are just two out of a dozen shops included in "Shop Small Saturday."
"For me, Shop Small Saturday is really just a time to celebrate our business and celebrate downtown," said Miller.
Some people wait all year for Black Friday deals but if you score one of a Shop Small bag you can land great deals at participating stores on every Shop Small Saturday for the next year.
"It's just a time for us to shine and show what we're made of," said Miller.
Store owners Lisa Miller and Shauna Jones say shopping local is about more than making money.
"It's more than just a sale for us, or a piece of clothing. It's really about the relationships that we build with our customers," said Miller.
"The more people that shop here, the bigger and better we're all gonna be," said Shauna Jones of Okie Girls.
Two different stores both proud to be part of Sand Springs' downtown movement.
"If anyone wants to start a business, Sand Springs is the place," said Jones.
"We've never had a season yet that we haven't been well supported," said Miller.