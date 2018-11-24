Weekend Weather Swings From Spring To Winter In Green Country
Buckle up, Green Country! We’re in for a case of weather whiplash with a taste of spring and a taste of winter both on the way this weekend.
The spring-like weather arrives first! Mostly sunny skies and a steady south breeze will help our Saturday temperatures skyrocket. By afternoon we’re looking at highs in the low 70s across eastern Oklahoma! Soak it up! South winds during the afternoon will gust to 20 to 25 miles per hour with elevated fire danger, so use caution with any outdoor burning.
Don’t get too used to that spring-like warmth, because another abrupt return to winter arrives on Sunday. A very strong low-pressure system will swing across Oklahoma and Kansas Sunday morning, bringing howling northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour possible! Temperatures will fall from the 50s at midnight Sunday to the upper 40s Sunday morning to the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. A few flurries could even fly in areas north of Tulsa during the day, but we won’t see any accumulation.
The winter chill will hang around to start the upcoming week as we drop back into the 20s Monday morning and only recover into the 40s Monday afternoon. Temperatures will moderate to more seasonable values by mid-week with highs back in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and we’ll stay high and dry into the middle of the week.
Clouds will steadily increase by mid to late week as a series of upper level disturbances pass by Green Country. This could lead to a few showers developing sometime late next week into next weekend. Be sure to check back for updates this week as the details on our next rain chances become more clear!
