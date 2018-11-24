Don’t get too used to that spring-like warmth, because another abrupt return to winter arrives on Sunday. A very strong low-pressure system will swing across Oklahoma and Kansas Sunday morning, bringing howling northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour possible! Temperatures will fall from the 50s at midnight Sunday to the upper 40s Sunday morning to the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. A few flurries could even fly in areas north of Tulsa during the day, but we won’t see any accumulation.