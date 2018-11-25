BMX Grand Nationals Completes 19th Year In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 2018 BMX Grand Nationals are wrapping up in Tulsa's River Spirit Expo.
The event kicked off Thursday and brought more than 3,000 participants from all 50 states to Green Country. This is the 19th year the sport has held the competition in Tulsa.
The sport's long history in the area is just one of the reasons for the plan to move headquarters here in the coming years.
"Tulsa's always is such a great host to us. That's why we love our long-term relationship. That's why soon we're going to be moving our headquarters here,” said John David of USA BMX.
USA BMX says this week's turnout broke records. A competitor also made history as Alise Post Willoughby claimed her fifth consecutive National #1 Women’s Pro Title and secured her seventh overall pro title increasing her lifetime record to 11. Alise also accomplished something no other rider, male or female, has ever done winning every main event she raced in a season.
