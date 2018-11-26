Woman Arrested After Allegedly Starting Fires At 2 Tulsa Restaurants
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is in jail after police say she started a fire at a McDonalds restaurant late Sunday and then started a second fire at a Taco Bell nearby.
She is identified as 35-year-old Lyza Vagin and they believe she started a fire in the back of the McDonalds in the 1800 block of South Garnett just after 11 p.m.
A woman is in jail after TPD says she started a fire in the back of this McDonalds near 21st and Garnett then tried to start another fire at Taco Bell across the street! @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/xQtunTA8No— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) November 26, 2018
Police showed up as firefighters put out the fire and talked with restaurant employees, who gave them a description of the woman.
A short time later, police say an officers spotted Vagin leaving a Taco Bell across the street. They say she smelled of smoke and inside the Taco Bell, police say they believe she started a small fire in that restaurant's restroom.
After an McDonald employees confirmed Vagin was the woman they described to police, she was arrested.
Lyza Vagin was booked into the Tulsa County jail on several complaints including two counts of first-degree arson and endangering human life.
Police say no one was hurt in either fire.