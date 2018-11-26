City Of Tulsa Preparing For Winter Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mayor G.T. Bynum, The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service, and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, held a news conference on Monday to speak about being prepared for winter weather.
The City of Tulsa is in charge of clearing snow and ice from some segments of the Tulsa expressway system while other segments are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
According to the City of Tulsa, these resources are available.
- 49 truck-mounted salt spreaders
- 44 truck-mounted snow plows (Of the 49 trucks with spreaders, 44 have plows.)
- 7 4x4 pick-up trucks equipped with snow plows
- 3 motor graders for use as plows
- 170 employees (including drivers and support staff)
- Approximately 12,000 tons of salt on hand
- 2 salt brine systems equipped with 2 applicators
Crews are assigned to 35 specific routes around Tulsa. City officials say during winter weather response, the first focus is to clear city arterial streets for emergency responders. Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts.
The following link includes every map and routes the City uses www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness
The City says you can receive emergency updates by downloading the free Tulsa Ready App, for Android or iOS systems.