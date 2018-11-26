Better Business Bureau Warns Of Scams Ahead Of Giving Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Around the world, people will take part in what’s called Giving Tuesday but as you get ready to donate the Better Business Bureau has some advice for giving wisely and avoiding scams.
Scams can not only hurt your wallet, but they can also hurt the organizations that help Tulsans.
"We take care of families from all over the country, but Tulsa takes care of us," said Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Jean Ann Hankins.
For many charities that help Tulsans like the Ronald McDonald House, Giving Tuesday provides a helpful reminder that many organizations rely completely on local support.
The nonprofit provides a place for families to stay while their sick or injured children are in the hospital. While they ask for a small donation, no one is turned away if they can't afford to pay.
"We say that if a family can get a good night’s sleep a hot shower and a hot meal then they can hopefully focus on caring for their children," said Hankins.
But scams can occasionally pop up. Hankins says she’s heard of scammers asking for money at a local gas station. The Better Business Bureau says its especially important for people to verify what’s real and what's not.
"Are they following the practicing standards that charities should be following where are there donations actually going,” said BBB CEO and President Amie Mitchell.
They suggest taking your time choosing a charity. Be sure to ask how and where the charity is working
and doing your research. Doing so makes sure that groups like Ronald McDonald House are able to accomplish their mission
"Any way that we can support a child and their family is what we are all about," said Hankins.
To use the Ronald Mcdonald House, families must be referred by a hospital social worker.