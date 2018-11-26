Chandler Assistant Band Director Confesses To Sexual Abuse Of Teen
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - An assistant band director charged with 15 counts of Child Sexual Abuse appeared in Lincoln County court Monday, November 26.
According to court documents, investigators opened their case on November 8, against 41-year-old Warren D. Hitchcock.
Documents cite a single female victim said she was abused twice a month from age 13 to just days before her 18th birthday.
On November 13, OSBI agents asked the victim to call the suspect on the phone and discuss the alleged crimes in detail.
The teen described being forced to masturbate, watch pornography, and use various devices on herself while Hitchcock watched.
Agents wrote in court documents sometimes Hitchcock would perform sexual acts on himself while standing in the other room wearing “bikini underwear.”
Some of the crimes were recorded on a tablet, according to investigators.
Hitchcock was also recorded on the controlled phone call, saying he wanted the victim to learn about sex and, “…what was normal.”
The assistant band director was also quoted in documents saying, “he could lose his job and lose everything if people get the wrong idea about what happened.”
Hitchcock was arrested at his home almost a week and a half ago.
Here is what the district posted on their Facebook page shortly after:
Court documents state there was also another unnamed woman at the home involved in the initial sexual abuse.
OSBI said they cannot confirm if any other arrests will be made in this case.
The unnamed woman’s involvement in the case has not yet been fully determined.
Agents add this is an ongoing investigation.
Hitchcock will be in court again Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. He's charged with 15 counts of child sexual abuse and one count of violation of Oklahoma statue via computer.