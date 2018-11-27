Crime
Man Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Fatal 2008 Tulsa Crash
Tuesday, November 27th 2018, 2:01 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Sand Springs man is sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for a deadly DUI crash in Tulsa that happened more than a decade ago.
Joshua Peters, 32, pleaded guilty during a court appearance to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in the death of 66-year-old Kyong Sellers in May 2008.
5/4/2008 Related Story: Victim of Possible Drunken Driving Dies
Police say Peters was drunk when he crashed his SUV into Sellers' car near 91st and Mingo at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 4th.