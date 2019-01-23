Crime
Tulsa Police Search For Hit And Run Suspect
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 10:47 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a hit and run suspect after they say a driver ran into a stopped car then ran away.
Police say the suspect was driving a stolen car when it crashed into another car stopped at a red light near 71st and Lewis Wednesday morning. Police say the driver got and ran towards the Victory Christian School campus.
Police say the driver of the car that was hit and a passenger in the stolen car were injured in the crash.