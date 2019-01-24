News
Car Hits Tulsa House, Driver Runs Away
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 8:24 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a house Thursday morning.
The car was westbound on Admiral at about 8 a.m. when it hit a patch of ice, according to police. It skidded off the road and struck the house near the intersection of Admiral and Yorktown.
Police said the driver then got out and left.
Officers say it appears the house is being renovated and no one was inside.