Westminster Kennel Club Welcomes 2 More Breeds
NEW YORK CITY, New York - TWO ADDITIONAL DOG BREEDS WILL BE COMPETING IN THE 143RD ANNUAL Westminster Kennel Club DOG SHOW COMING UP ON FebrUARY 11 AND 12.
OFFICIALS SAY THE BREEDS JUST RECEIVED AKC RECOGNITION LAST YEAR, BUT THEY'RE NOT NEW BREEDS. THEY'VE ACTUALLY BEEN AROUND FOR MANY YEARS.
"One of them is the Grand Bassett Griffon Vendeens and it is a French hunting breed," said Gail Miller Bisher, Westminster Kennel Club communications director.
"They'll be in the hound group. And then of course in the sporting group this year, we have the Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes which is a sporting dog, as I said, that will that has a very unique hunting style. Instead of chasing down prey, they would lure the ducks to the nets of the hunters," she said.
THE SMALL BROWN AND WHITE DOG IS THE NEDERLANDSE KOOIKERHONDJES BUT HIS GIVEN NAME IS A LOT EASIER TO SAY, IT'S BANDIT.
THE WHITE AND GREY DOG WITH THE LONG, FLOPPY EARS IS THE Grand Bassett Griffon Vendeens and is named Buzz Lightyear.