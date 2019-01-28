OU Loses To Baylor 77-47
The Oklahoma men's basketball team was downed 77-47 by Baylor on Monday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Kristian Doolittle scored 12 points and Miles Reynolds added 11 for Oklahoma (15-6, 3-5), which was sitting just outside of the newly released Top 25. Baylor's suffocating zone held the Sooners to season lows in scoring and field goal percentage (.269).
Baylor's Makai Mason also scored 12 points. Mario Kegler scored 11 points and Jared Butler added 10 for the Bears (14-7, 5-2 Big 12), who claimed their third league road win of the month and moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Kansas and Kansas State.
Baylor dominated every phase to take a 39-21 halftime lead. The Bears' defense packed the paint and made the Sooners take uncomfortable shots. It was a season low for points in a half for the Sooners.
Oklahoma's offense improved in the second half, but the Sooners just traded baskets with the Bears and couldn't make up ground. Baylor hit some 3s late to push out the final margin.
UP NEXT
The Sooners are back in action Saturday in their only road game in an 18-day stretch when OU heads to Morgantown, W. Va., for a Saturday showdown with West Virginia. The Sooners and Mountaineers will tip off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.