Suspect In Tulsa QuikTrip Standoff Taken Into Custody
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who led Tulsa police on a pursuit is now in custody after a lengthy standoff at a QuikTrip near Interstate 244 and Sheridan.
The suspect went to the convenience store after a brief standoff outside of a Tulsa restaurant. Police said they tried to pull a car over for speeding 75 in a 40 mph zone, and the driver didn't stop. The male driver led them on a brief chase before pulling into the parking lot of the Royal China Buffet.
While parked outside the restaurant, the driver let his passenger - a pregnant woman - out of the battered gold car. He remained inside the car, and police were in a standoff at the restaurant for about an hour.
The suspect then pulled out of the parking lot a slow rate of speed and was pursued by police to the QuikTrip on North Sheridan and East Haskell.
The woman spoke with News On 6 and said the man is a friend who is under the influence of drugs and doesn't know what he's doing.
Tulsa Public Schools put McKinley and Mitchell Elementary School on lockdown during the incident.
This is a developing story...