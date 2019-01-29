News
Mental Health Association Holds Suicide Prevention Training In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - With suicide rates on the rise in Oklahoma several groups are now working to educate Oklahomans on how to help.
The Mental Health Association brought together several organizations for suicide prevention training at the Legacy Plaza Conference Center on Tuesday.
They say just like CPR almost anyone can be trained to help prevent suicide.
"To be able to take this back to their communities, and how to ask questions if they're ever faced with a situation where someone may be contemplating suicide," said Lucinda Morte of Sunbridge Mental Health
If you know someone who is thinking about suicide get them help immediately. Call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.