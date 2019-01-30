News
Kiefer Principle Fired Over Criminal Investigation
KIEFER, Oklahoma - Kiefer's new middle school principal has been fired from the district.
A letter from the district says Jayson Larremore was suspended, then terminated after Sapulpa police told them Larremore was under investigation. An email the district sent out states the investigation is connected to an "alleged criminal incident" in another jurisdiction, that happened several years ago.
The district says athletic director Randy Buntin has taken over Larremore's responsibilities.