Tulsa Public Schools Prepares Buses For Bitter Cold Morning
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools took extra steps Wednesday morning to prepare its buses for the bitter cold morning.
Drivers came in early this morning to warm up the buses for students.
District leaders sent a letter to parents saying that school will be open today and that bus drivers would be in an hour early to warm up buses.
The district does this whenever the temperatures are this low.
"It's cold outside, the kids will be on the corner, freezing, so we need to be there to make sure they’ll be warm and comfortable before they make it into school today," said Constance Colbert, bus driver.
Of course, TPS says children should dress in layers as they walk to the bus stop this morning.
If you need help getting warm clothing, you can call the city's 211 helpline to learn about resources available to you.