News On 6 Kicks Off Girl Scout Cookie Sales With Eating Contest
Wednesday, January 30th 2019, 9:26 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - It is Girl Scout Cookie season, and 6 in the Morning co-anchors celebrated by having a cookie eating contest. But first, Celeste Franklin and Christie Boyd with Girl Scouts talked about how to get your sweet fix and help local scouts achieve their sales goals.
Cookies go on sale Saturday. Find the location of the nearest cookie booth and get more information on Girl Scout cookie sales by visiting Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
Watch the video attached to this story to find out if LeAnne Taylor, Alan Crone or Dave Davis was able to eat Trefoils and whistle first.